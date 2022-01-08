Watch video: Crash-landed vulture flaps its wings attempting to fly near Singapore park

Cinereous vultures which appear in the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list of threatened species, was recently spot trying to flap its wings to get off ground and tour the sky.

According to reports, a vulture in exhaustion took to a crash-landing near a Singapore park on December 29. Now, it has been recovering under the care of the staff at the local Jurong Bird Park who tried to release the bird on earlier this month. The video of them assisting the bird to take off is a must watch.

In the video, we can see the staff setting the vulture free from the box, wanting to explore the sky again. As soon as the box opens, the vulture comes out and rushes to attempt a flight.

Does it get successful to hit the air? Unfortunately, no.

Cute to catch one's eye, the bird also itches its neck and opens its beak to probably express sadness over its failure.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 04:06 PM IST