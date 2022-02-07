Watch video: Desi mom dances in kitchen as son plays bhangra beat on dhol

Our busy mothers are engaged in kitchen work most hours of the day, ever tried to cheer them up? This young man tried energising his mom with some dance beats, to which she soon got to groove on.

The video was posted by Gagandeep Singh Anand, California based music artist, who surprised his mother during her daily household chores. Punjabis and bhangara are like a all time hit, no one can stop them tofrom dancing when the music plays in. Thus, Singh choose to play her favorite song ‘Dhol Jageero Da.’

In the video, we can see Singh entering the kitchen playing the dhol, his mother who was busy in kitchen work leaves to begin clapping in sync pleasantly surprised and starts clapping. No sooner, she gets so overjoyed that she breaks into bhangra andthrows an impressive performance.

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:46 AM IST