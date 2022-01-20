e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Bulli Bai app case: Mumbai cops arrest MBA graduate in Odisha
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:05 PM IST

Watch video: Delhi eatery makes momo ice cream roll; netizens say 'Bas karo yaar'

FPJ Web Desk
Instagram

Instagram

Advertisement

Ice cream and momos never seem to lose heart of youngsters and foodies, but the combo of the two doesn't attract either. In a recent video shared by a food blogging Instagram handle, we could see a Delhi based food outlet making some ice cream roll along with some momos.

The video uploaded by @thegreatindianfoodie took to show the preparation of a bizarre food item - the momos ice cream roll. We can see that the video begins with the vendor smashing down three momos to add the chilled ice cream to it. Later, chutney is added to the experimented dish, followed by mixing the stuff well. No sooner, the momos ice cream roll gets ready to be served and romance one's taste buds.

Watch the video, here:

Since posted a day ago, the video has gathered over 400k views, 8k likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens were horrified to see their favorite delicacies get experimented in a unlikely combination. With uncontrolled emotions, comments read, "bas karo yaar (pls stop this)", "Ab duniya ka ant nikat h( the world is closer to end)", "please nooo", and so on...

Here's how they reacted, take a look:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Arvind Kejriwal's lookalike sells 8 chaat delicacies at Gwalior Watch video: Arvind Kejriwal's lookalike sells 8 chaat delicacies at Gwalior
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:05 PM IST
Advertisement