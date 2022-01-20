Watch video: Delhi eatery makes momo ice cream roll; netizens say 'Bas karo yaar'

Ice cream and momos never seem to lose heart of youngsters and foodies, but the combo of the two doesn't attract either. In a recent video shared by a food blogging Instagram handle, we could see a Delhi based food outlet making some ice cream roll along with some momos.

The video uploaded by @thegreatindianfoodie took to show the preparation of a bizarre food item - the momos ice cream roll. We can see that the video begins with the vendor smashing down three momos to add the chilled ice cream to it. Later, chutney is added to the experimented dish, followed by mixing the stuff well. No sooner, the momos ice cream roll gets ready to be served and romance one's taste buds.

Watch the video, here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since posted a day ago, the video has gathered over 400k views, 8k likes and hundreds of comments. Netizens were horrified to see their favorite delicacies get experimented in a unlikely combination. With uncontrolled emotions, comments read, "bas karo yaar (pls stop this)", "Ab duniya ka ant nikat h( the world is closer to end)", "please nooo", and so on...

Here's how they reacted, take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 02:05 PM IST