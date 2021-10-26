Watch Video: Dabur pulls down Karwa Chauth ad featuring same-sex couple after it sparks social media outage

Dabur, the consumer goods giant became the latest brand to take down an ad campaign after receiving a back-lash online. A section of social media users lashed out at Dabur for an ad depicting a same-sex couple celebrating Karva Chauth for their beauty product Fem Creme bleach.

The viral ad had two young women applying Fem bleach to their hair to prepare for their first Karwa Chauth. They are also offered festive clothes to wear on the auspicious occasion by another woman as they can be seen discussing why they are fasting on Karwa Chauth. Both of these women are eventually revealed to be partners as they face each other with a sieve and an adorned thali in front of them.

Following the social media outrage, Dabur took to social media to apologise to it's consumers. Here's what the company said, in its apology: “Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments."

Fem's Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

Dabur had earlier responded to backlash it received online in a separate statement. Here's what it said: “Dabur and Fem as a brand strive for diversity, inclusion and equality, and we proudly support these values in our organisation and within our communities. Our campaigns too reflect the same. We understand that not everyone will agree with our stance, and we respect their right to hold a different point of view. Our intention is not to offend any beliefs, customs and traditions, religious or otherwise. If we have hurt he sentiments of any individual or group, it was unintentional, and we apologise.”

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:27 PM IST