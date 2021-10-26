Trailer of Salman Khan's new movie #Antim takes over the internet; fans just cannot wait for the movie release

It's finally out now! The creators of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's 'Antim: The Final Truth' released the much-anticipated trailer on Monday.

'Antim,' presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan, brings Salman and Aayush together for the first time on the big screen. Mahesh Manjrekar is the director of the film. The film's high-voltage teaser has a few of seductive and enticing peeks of both stars, raising the stakes even higher. While Salman is shown in the film as a full-fledged Sikh, Aayush has undergone an astounding metamorphosis for the character that would leave the audience speechless. Aayush appears to be in better shape than ever.

Aayush's gangster asks Salman's cop at one point,"Tu jaanta hai kya? Apun Pune ka naya Bhai hai ?" To this, Salman replies, "Tu Pune ka Bhai hai, main pehle se Hindustan ka Bhai hu."

Watch the trailer here:

Salman conducted a private screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth' for members of his staff at his Panvel farmhouse in the third week of July, after the final shoot was completed in the second week of July.

Pragya Jaisal, Mahima Makwana, and Jisshu Sengupta also star in the film, which is an approved remake of the Marathi film 'Mulshi Pattern.'

Have a look at how fans have reacted on Twitter:

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 12:35 PM IST