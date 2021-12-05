Watch Video: Cobra's head gets stuck in beer can in Odisha, experts rescue

Several times as we walk through our city, we come across filthy areas covered with litter. Haven't you witnessed animals in your vicinity eating trash from the dustbins? It is no wonder that it can be a hazardous one, its scary to even imagine of the plight when a hygiene worker would come in to pick thrash and find a snake or harmful pest in the litter.

In a recent incident, a cobra tried to enter into a beer can left on road premises in Odisha's Puri. In the video we see how the long reptile slowly moves into the beer can but fails to escape, later getting rescued by experts.

As the cobra got into the beer can, the video shows, the head of the cobra completely stuck inside the opening of the emptied beer can. The villagers spot the case and have called in for experts to tackle the issue and soon animal rescuers get to work. A handler approached the reptile with a bag in his left hand and a metal snake catcher on his right and managed to bring the reptile into the bag..

The experts, as seen in the footage, carefully slit the sides of the beer can after the head of the snake emerged from the top opening. The experts used an open-ended plastic tube to cover its mouth and stop it from biting anyone.

According to reports, 'The clip shows a 4-foot-long snake struggling to free itself after getting its head stuck inside a beer can. The reptile was spotted by locals of Madhipur village'.

