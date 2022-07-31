Watch Video: Chinese rocket debris lights up sky in Malaysia

Image credit: Google

Many folks on social media took to share photos and videos of meteor showers. The clips show stunning colours of red, blue and yellow blazing across the night sky while viewers took out cameras to capture the moment.

Although, the fireworks were burning debris from a Chinese rocket that entered the earth's atmosphere over the Indian Ocean.

"USSPACECOM can confirm the People's Republic of China (PRC) Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30. We refer you to the PRC for further details on the reentry's technical aspects such as potential debris dispersal+ impact location," the US Space Command said.

Thousands of people in the east and southeast Asia saw the alluring show across the night sky. Many shared videos thinking it to be a meteor shower, and astronauts and scientists were quick to dispel the same.

NASA astronaut Chris Hadfield tweeted saying, "Looks like that Chinese rocket just burned up over Malaysia. Now wait to hear what big pieces splashed/thumped to Earth".

It was on July 24 when China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), China had launched the 23-ton Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket.