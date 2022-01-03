Watch video: Bride dances seeing baraat from window, netizens say 'Aww, so cute'

An love cherished video is winning hearts on social media which shows a bride and groom stealing a gracious glimpse right before their wedding. It has gathered thousands of views and likes since posted. The reel was posted on Instagram by @witty_wedding, and was captioned to read, “Well, the bride just couldn’t wait to see her groom”.

In the viral video we can see the bride, dressed in an adorable red lehenga, waiting near the window to wave at her better half. The bride seems to have been desperate to get wedded with the loved one, and couldn’t wait to see her future husband.

Some cultures suggest of the bride and groom to maintain distance and avoid meeting before days of wedding, but this bride to be steals a glimpse of the lucky guy from her baraat. Not just that she also dances along as she spots the groom below the building. The bride is then seen dancing while looking down at her groom from the window, while he is looking lovingly up at his future wife.

Take a look at the video, right here:

What's the beat playing in? The wedding season song 'Chal Pyar Karegi' by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik can be heard playing in the background, which has set the mood of the wedding couple to groove.

Having seen the viral video, viewers took to comment saying, "Aww, so sweet", "so cute" and so soon. "When u about to marry someone u really love.....the feeling," wrote a netizen.

Here are some reactions, take a look:

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:01 PM IST