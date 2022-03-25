Watch video: Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo lipsyncs to Akshay Kumar’s 'Godfather bolte hain' dialogue from 'Bachchhan Paandey'

Bachpan Ka Pyaar boy Sahdev Dirdo never fails to engage his fans, followers. In his recent social media post, the young boy recreated the 'Godfather bolte hain' dialogue from 'Bachchhan Paandey' via the Instagram filter.

Similar to Gangubai Kathiawadi's iconic pose filter, Akshay Kumar starrer too has geared up to impress internet users. Dressed in a reddish-pink t-shirt, the Chhattisgarh boy shared the clip lip-syncing to the film dialogue.

To the unversed, Bachchhan Paandey, a Bollywood movie directed by Farhad Samji, released in the cinemas on March 18. The film also stars Kirti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:34 PM IST