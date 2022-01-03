Watch video: Baby tastes pizza for first time, her mesmerizing reaction says it all!

Is pizza, pyaar? For some, the word itself is a feeling, potential enough to make one's mouth water. Do you remember the first time of your pizza treat? We believe it would have been a heavenly experience which left you craving until the next time.

However, a baby girl’s first pizza experience was saved on camera, and now taking rounds on the internet. Having nothing to worry on calories and fitness, this little kid has won hearts of netizens for throwing a mesmerizing reaction to tasting the delicacy the very first time.

In the recent video shared on Instagram, we can see a little one taking the first bite of the pizza, and she just thoroughly enjoys it. The joy and satisfaction is palpable from her reaction as soon as the pizza slice romances her tastebuds. The little girl identified as Sally took to closes her eyes and feel the flavour of the food, enjoying every second.

The video was shared by none other than her mother Stephanie. Watch video, here:

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 05:30 PM IST