Watch video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song Barso Re gets new twist by desi girls at Times Square

A group of dancers danced to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's hit song Barso Re. The song is known for its tune and dance steps. The dance clip has gone viral since it got posted. The dance video will surely make you shake a leg. The dancers who are there in the video are Aashika Jikaria, Shikhaa Patell, Shivani Shah and Eshhpat.
The caption on the video read, “When it’s raining in Times Square at midnight". The video has got more than 8.57 lakh likes and has also got positive comments.
Barso Re was crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Uday Mazumdar. It was filmed on actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2007 movie Guru. The song was iconic ever since it was released.
