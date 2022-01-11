Watch video: After Madison Cawthorn, 12-year-old Evnika Saadvakass in Russia knocks down tree with her punches

Old is gold! In a video that made a comeback on social media, we can see a 12-year-old Russian boxer who hits the tree so strongly that it knocks down.

In the video, Evnika Saadvakass can be seen violently punching the tree with all vigor and strength. Her powerful punch hit the bark and the stem and more than half of the tree broke in a fraction of seconds. Shift moves of the young boxer and her immense energy is worth appreciation.

Watch video, right here:

According to a 2018 report in the Daily Mail, Evnika’s skills are credited to her father, Rustram Saadvakass, who is also a professional boxing trainer. He informed that he had been training Evnika and her seven siblings since they were young. "Evnika trains every day, twice a day. She is very fond of boxing. She always looks for new goals for herself, as you probably already could see from the video where Evnika breaks the door or smashes a tree into chips,” said Rustram.

Earlier, there also surfaced a video of Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) punching a tree in a similar fashion. The then viral video of mere 19 seconds showed Cawthorn seated on his wheelchair in the woods, punching a tree with his firm fists to bring it to pieces of wood.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:47 PM IST