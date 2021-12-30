Watch video: Act of kindness gets family with cerebral palsy kid $500

Act of kindness is sure to get the doer blessings and goodwill. In a similar act, a family with a cerebral palsy kid happened to receive $500.

In a recent Instagram video shared by @delightfulnews, we can see a family (2 kids, mother and father) in a shopping mall where a man is heard asking them if they could buy his lunch since he forgot his wallet. To this, without giving a second thought, the family agreed to pay for his lunch. Mother says, "Lunch? Sure, of course! No problem," and the dad hands him $20.

No sooner, comes the surprise element! For the genuine act of kindness in helping a stranger with food, the man astounded the family by gifting them $500. He told the family that since they were kind enough to buy him lunch, he would like to buy Christmas presents for them!

Later in the video, Istagramers get to know that the family has a daughter with a rare brain condition and cerebral palsy. Originally, the video was created by @isaiahgarza. The video has garnered about 6 Million views.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 01:26 PM IST