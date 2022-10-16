Watch: US President Joe Biden gives 'free' dating advice to teen girl,

US President Joe Biden caught everyone's attention on Friday when he got a little too close to a young girl during an event in Irvine, California.
In the video, the US President can be seen stopping near a girl after clicking photos with a group of attendees including a young girl who was smiling as the group posed for a picture. He later, puts his arm around her shoulders, while offering her 'free' dating advice. "No serious guys until you’re 30!" Biden was seen telling the girl.
The teen awkwardly chuckles and says okay and when her mom asks what he said, he repeats it. The video has gone viral on social media.
Watch the video below:
Biden was in Irvine, California on Friday for an event where he was boasting his administration's policies and plans to lower inflation.
Netizens reacted to the video and posted a collage of Biden's cosy pictures with woman of all ages:
The president always seems to shower the general public with his affection, but not many people appreciate it especially as it pertains to women. Although his followers, team and party members often praises his ability to connect with people.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)