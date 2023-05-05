 WATCH: US kayaking champion descends 300 ft down waterfalls in Mexico
WATCH: US kayaking champion descends 300 ft down waterfalls in Mexico

WATCH: US kayaking champion descends 300 ft down waterfalls in Mexico

Dane Jackson, a freestyle and whitewater kayaking champion from the US, achieved the incredible feat in the remote Santo Domingo Gorge

Friday, May 05, 2023
article-image
WATCH: US kayaking champion descends 300 ft down waterfalls in Mexico | screengrab- Twitter

Adventure enthusiasts like to get an adrenaline rush from activities like parasailing, bungee jumping and kayaking. But a man from US has done something really incredible by descending 300ft down a waterfall on a kayak.

Dane Jackson, a freestyle and whitewater kayaking champion from the US, achieved the incredible feat as he descended 300 feet down waterfalls in under 0.2 miles in the remote Santo Domingo Gorge in Mexico. A video of the same was shared by CNN on Twitter on May 4, which shows Jackson pulling off the feat, making it difficult for the viewers to believe it. It was viewed by 306.2K people.

He has taken his trademark pink kayak to some of the most remote and steepest waterfalls in the world, but few compare to the Santo Domingo Gorge in Mexico, CNN quoted him as saying.

article-image

It’s a challenge that he has dreamed of undertaking for years, he said. The biggest challenge was the notorious Angel Wings waterfall but the views at the end made it all worthwhile according to Jackson. He said it was tricky as it is the most vertical one, almost 80 ft. The run drops more than 300ft in the space of 0.2 miles and is broken up into four sections: Angel Wings, The Dome, Toboggan and Raw Dog.

WATCH:

As part of safety precautions, Jackson and his team checked the water levels and studied the surrounding area. They even fitted ropes on either side of the river to help with any extraction if anything went awry.

Jackson and his friend Bren Orton became only the fourth and fifth people to ever complete the entire sequence, according to Jackson’s representative, owing to the potentially dangerous nature of having such big waterfalls so close together, according to CNN.

article-image

