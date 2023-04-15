 WATCH: Thirsty bear at Bihar's Rajgir Zoo Safari spotted longing for water; video leaves animal lovers in tears
"They are not showpieces, they feel the pain," the animal lover expressed while sharing the video on Twitter

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 03:07 PM IST
A painful video of a thirsty bear desperately longing for water has surfaced online. It showed the animal at Bihar's Rajgir Zoo Safari left unattended to suffer in the scorching heat. The footage was captured and brought to the notice of people by an animal lover's family who visited the premises and was disheartened to spot the case.

It in a way exposed the kind of treatment given to the animals at the wildlife in Bihar and raised eyebrows at government officials and respective forest authorities. "They are not showpieces, they feel the pain," wrote Twitter user @jahnavi_riya who shared the video online while trying to draw the attention of the concerned.

WATCH VIDEO (Warning: Disturbing content)

Furthermore, it was noted that it wasn't only the bear that was left to long for water amidst the heat. "All the other animals as lion, leopard etc suffered the torturous heat, lack of shed, insufficient water, and lay helpless-lifeless in the heat," read the tweet.

While requesting officials at the zoo to fill the water bowls and provide shelter to the animals there, she pleaded for immediate action. The tweet read, "Pls put this constructive criticism into quick action sir, pls. (sic)"

The internet was left in tears after seeing the video. Animal lovers shared the video online to make it viral and bring it to the notice of officials. "Please help to save the bear, Nalanda Zoo, there is no water facility at the zoo. Animals are dying out of food and hunger (sic)," tweeted @Streetdogsofbombay.

