Watch: Two sloopy Santas from Kerala dance like no one's watching, leave netizens in splits

As Christmas is round the corner, the festive spirit has taken over the entire country and the world and two Santas from Kerala in particular are adding to the fun and delight of the festival. The video that is currently doing rounds on social media features two Santas from Kattakada entertaining the on lookers with their funny dance moves. The duo is seen grooving to the beat of drums.

The video, shared by television personality and magician Raj Kalesh Divakaran on Instagram has attracted a staggering 46,000 views.

One of the Santas in the video can be seen making a free fall and doing push-up kind of weird moves. Meanwhile, the other Santa too is dancing like no one is watching. The cool Santa duo can be seen thoroughly enjoying themselves too.

The hilarious video is being widely shared online with netizens unable to control their laughter. Most of them had nothing to comment except for the laughing emojis.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 05:09 PM IST