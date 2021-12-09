Watch ‘RRR’ Trailer: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus starring JR NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt is a visual treat

The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited magnum opus ‘RRR’ is finally out. The movie has creative personalities from across the nation like JR NTR and Ram Charan from the south, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.

The three minute-fifteen seconds trailer is packed with action, drama and scintillating performances by the film’s cast. Not to mention, fans will get to see some stunning visuals that mark Rajamouli’s signature cinematic approach.

Watch the trailer below.

‘RRR’ is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Rajamouli is extremely good at keeping things under wraps just like he did it during the second part of ‘Baahubali’ and post its success it is very safe to say that even ‘RRR’ is going to surprise its viewers in many ways.

Actress Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal role while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

The Telugu-language period action-drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments. ‘RRR’ is releasing on 7th January 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 11:28 AM IST