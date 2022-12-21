WATCH: Truck enters railway platform in Uttar Pradesh, video goes viral

e-Paper Get App
A news outlet shared a video showing a truck driving on a railway platform. The footage that was uploaded on Twitter claimed to be from Uttar Pradesh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 02:10 PM IST
Twitter
A video showing a truck entering and driving through a railway platform has surfaced on social media. The footage was shared by a news outlet claiming that the incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh.

Similar to how an autorickshaw trespassed into the train station premises earlier this year in Mumbai, this video of a truck driving on the platform filled with passengers has gone viral. The footage shows platform number 9 of an unidentified railway station and captures people making way for the heavy transport.

To the unversed, vehicles of any kind are prohibited from making their presence on the platform as it is reserved for people only.

