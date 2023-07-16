WATCH: This Foodie Version Of Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' Will Make You Love 'Rassam' Even More |

What's for lunch, oops brunch, this Sunday? In case you just wished there was some yummy 'rassam' on the menu, you aren't the only one craving it. The South Indian delicacy is surely something that brings water in our mouth and is an instant mood maker. When someone is so much in love with a specific food item, it is said that you it all around.

A foodie just tweaked the lyrics of a popular beat for the love toward 'rassam' and that's how Lucky Ali's 'O Sanam' got a yummy 'rassam' feel to it. Artist Ana Patankar, known for her comic art and illustrations, shared a reel on Instagram recently which goes as: "O Rassam, Woh Bhaat Ki Kasam, Yummmm..."

The song originally dates back to the 90s composed as part of album 'Sunoh.' In the foodie version, the artist played around the lyrics and made some soulful lines from the love beat to 'foodmance' (if we may call it that way): "Samjhe zamaana ke dil (dal) hai khilona (khilana)."

With thousands of likes, and comments in praise of the creative work, the Instagram post has gone viral on the content-sharing platform. People praised the expressions of the caricature that beautifully conveyed emotions. "The expression at mmmm yummmmm," read one of the comments.

