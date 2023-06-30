Watch: Teenagers Arrested for Brandishing Fake Gun on Karnataka Roads while Recording Reel

Hassan: Two teenagers were arrested by the police in Karnataka's Hassan Nagar district for brandishing a fake gun while recording a reel on their Royal Enfield on the roads of the city on Thursday. A case of causing nuisance in a public place and misbehaviour was registered at the Pension Mohalla police station in the Hassan district.
In the said video, the two youths dressed in Kurtas are seen riding a Bullet motorcycle. The pillion rider can be seen holding a gun and flaunting it publicly. The video has gone viral on social media and has invited the ire of the public.
watch video here:
