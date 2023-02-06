WATCH: Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar | Twitter - Sudarsan Pattnaik

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has paid tribute to the evergreen musical empress of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar, on her first death anniversary.

Sand artist Pattnaik created a 6ft high sand sculpture with the message 'Tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Ji' and he added a musical touch to the art by inscribing 'Meri Awaaaz Hi Pehechan Hai,' one of the retro beats she left behind her legacy. The sand art was presented at Puri beach in Odisha.

WATCH VIDEO:

Tribute to legendary singer Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar Ji, On Her First Death Anniversary today. My SandArt with message “Meri Awaaz Hi Pehechan Hai” at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/tzUYIZO9Nu — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2023

The artist took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his creation. The tweeted video which was shared on Monday morning attracted thousands of views. The tribute was acknowledged by netizens likes.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 last year at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at 92. She was fondly known as Lata di, was a name that was synonymous with music in India. The Queen of Melody, who moved the entire nation with her deep influencing voice, was as melodious as a nightingale.

With a career span of almost eight decades, she was the recipient of awards like Bharat Ratna and Dada Saheb Phalke for her contribution to the Indian music industry. She represented an entire era, a movement and a lasting phase in the Indian music space. Her voice was so powerful that it transcended all barriers of language, caste, creed, culture, region and religion.