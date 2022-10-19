e-Paper Get App
Watch: SRK fan's 'Marry Me' proposal goes viral, grooves to King of Romance's 'Koi Mil Gaya' song

Recently, a man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song and that too in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The footage is now viral on social media.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Watch: Man's marriage proposal goes viral | Twitter
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is the true embodiment of love in Bollywood. With his movies and songs, he has taught us several ways on how to make your partner feel special.

Recently, a man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to Shah Rukh's song and that too in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The girlfriend looked surprised and even grooved with him.

A "Marry Me" sign was planted on the spot with rose petals and candles. Doesn't it sound magical? The video of the man has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens especially SRK's fans elated.

The clip, which has been shared by Sachin Tandon, on Twitter, captures the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik, the hit track was picturised on SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. The now-viral video has garnered over 2.3 million views so far.

article-image

