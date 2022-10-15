Watch: 'Spiderman' turns handrails from train to playful loop rungs

Despite knowing that misconduct or unusual behaviour in public transport is unacceptable, a man was spotted using train handrails as a hanging loop rungs in a playground.
The video of the incident has gone viral wherein a man grabs the handrail inside a train to swing past passengers sleeping on the floor. Meanwhile, a few co-passengers are seen enjoying the thrilling act for mere fun. The exact location and further details about the case is yet to be known.
Watch:
Sharing the video on Twitter, the user wrote, "Spiderman in India." The comments section was flooded with hilarious reactions. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the viral video:
