Watch: 'Spiderman' turns handrails from train to playful loop rungs

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 03:51 PM IST
Despite knowing that misconduct or unusual behaviour in public transport is unacceptable, a man was spotted using train handrails as a hanging loop rungs in a playground.

The video of the incident has gone viral wherein a man grabs the handrail inside a train to swing past passengers sleeping on the floor. Meanwhile, a few co-passengers are seen enjoying the thrilling act for mere fun. The exact location and further details about the case is yet to be known.

Sharing the video on Twitter, the user wrote, "Spiderman in India." The comments section was flooded with hilarious reactions. Here's how Twitterati reacted to the viral video:

