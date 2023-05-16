 WATCH: South Carolina's Lake Moultrie transforms into a spectacle with a massive Waterspout; residents in awe
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: South Carolina's Lake Moultrie transforms into a spectacle with a massive Waterspout; residents in awe

WATCH: South Carolina's Lake Moultrie transforms into a spectacle with a massive Waterspout; residents in awe

A waterspout is a fascinating natural phenomenon that occurs when a tornado forms over a body of water.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
article-image
South Carolina's Lake Moultrie transforms into a spectacle with a massive Waterspout | Mason Farms

A remarkable display of nature's power and beauty unfolded in South Carolina as Lake Moultrie became the stage for a breathtaking spectacle. A video of a waterspout has gone viral on social media.

The viral video was initially shared on Facebook by Mason Farms with a caption that said, "Went to dinner and got to take a video of a waterspout across the lake. Definitely, the best I have ever seen one."

A waterspout is a fascinating natural phenomenon that occurs when a tornado forms over a body of water.

In the video, it can be seen that dark clouds and gusty winds filled the region, capturing the attention of those near the lake. To everyone's surprise, the intensifying storm gave birth to a massive waterspout. Gathered along the shoreline, spectators were treated to the awe-inspiring sight of this extraordinary phenomenon taking shape before their eyes.

While waterspouts are relatively rare, they are not unheard of in coastal regions. Meteorologists are studying the unique conditions that gave rise to this particular waterspout, hoping to gain a better understanding of the dynamics behind its formation. Such research aids in improving early warning systems and enhancing our ability to predict and prepare for similar weather phenomena in the future.

Read Also
Stratospheric Mystery! Surprising vibrations captured by solar balloons in Earth's upper atmosphere
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Canadian man attacks another individual with his pet python during street fight; arrested

WATCH: Canadian man attacks another individual with his pet python during street fight; arrested

WATCH: South Carolina's Lake Moultrie transforms into a spectacle with a massive Waterspout;...

WATCH: South Carolina's Lake Moultrie transforms into a spectacle with a massive Waterspout;...

'Are You Joking?' Sudha Murty's address at 10 Downing Street leaves UK immigration officer stunned

'Are You Joking?' Sudha Murty's address at 10 Downing Street leaves UK immigration officer stunned

Weird fashion: Man poses like a model wearing outfits made with newspapers, kulfi and more; check...

Weird fashion: Man poses like a model wearing outfits made with newspapers, kulfi and more; check...

WATCH: 'It is an honour to introduce you to my mom,' Indigo airhostess wishes Mother's Day in flight

WATCH: 'It is an honour to introduce you to my mom,' Indigo airhostess wishes Mother's Day in flight