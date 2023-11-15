WATCH: Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong Plays Sitar In Viral Video; Prime Minister Narendra Modi Shares Best Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong success on the latter's endeavour to learn the sitar and hoped his passion for the plucked stringed instrument would continue to grow and provide inspiration for others. Taking to X, PM Modi noted that India's musical history is a symphony of diversity that echoes through rhythms that have evolved over millennia. Read the post here:

May your passion for the Sitar continue to grow and inspire others. Best wishes on this melodious endeavour. India's musical history is a symphony of diversity, echoing through rhythms that have evolved over millennia. @LawrenceWongST https://t.co/fewFAquSZL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2023

Singapore Deputy PM Lawrence Wong Plays Sitar

Wong, who is a guitar enthusiast and has often shared videos of him playing the guitar had on Diwali posted a video of himself learning to play the Sitar.

Reacting to Wong's video, PM Modi took to X to tweet, "May your passion for the Sitar continue to grow and inspire others. Best wishes on this melodious endeavour. India's musical history is a symphony of diversity, echoing through rhythms that have evolved over millennia." The Singapore Deputy PM on Sunday also extended Diwali wishes to people in Tamil.

"Getting a quick intro to the beautiful tunes of the sitar. Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage!," Wong wrote on X.

Getting a quick intro to the beautiful tunes of the sitar.

Karthigayan here has been learning for a while, and he has been very patient in guiding me through the basic techniques. Enjoyed the experience, and the chance to learn more about the rich classical Indian music heritage! pic.twitter.com/yLTFCxEcu1 — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) November 12, 2023

Everything about the viral video

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Hi everyone, I am here with Mr Karthik today and he is going to teach me how to play sitar." The Singapore Deputy PM is then heard wishing people on Diwali in Tamil. "Iniya Deepavali Valthukkal," he said.

Diwali wishes from Singapore

Meanwhile, the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai also wished people on Diwali. Sharing a post on X, Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong stated, "Wishing one and all a Joyous, Sparkling and Happy #Deepavali! From all of us at the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai."

Wishing one and all a Joyous, Sparkling and Happy #Deepavali! From all of us at the Singapore Consulate-General in Chennai ✨🙏🎇 pic.twitter.com/r5RlCwoY0W — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) November 12, 2023

This year, Diwali, known as the 'festival of lights' and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil was celebrated on November 12.

Meanwhile, in a remarkable feat on Saturday, Ayodhya set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)