Greater Noida: Showing no regard for fire safety norms, 7 men brazenly smoke inside residential lift, CCTV footage goes viral

The incident was captured by the lift's CCTV at Greater Noida West's Ace City residential complex.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Displaying no regard for laws and fire safety norms, a group of men was caught on CCTV camera smoking brazenly in a residential building lift. The video has now gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Nikhil on Sunday morning. He tweeted the video with a caption that said, "Some youths were seen with liquor bottles and smoking cigarettes in the lift of Ace City, Greater Noida West."

In the viral video, seven men enter a residential lift with liquor bottles in hand. One man among them had a cigarette in hand and the moment the lift door closed, started smoking looking at the lift CCTV. All of them looked at the CCTV, and after some time, one man turned the camera angle downward.

article-image

