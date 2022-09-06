Watch: Seagull exits shopping mall with chips pack; netizens react with hilarious messages over shoplifting

viral video | Twitter

When you just purchased a favourite snack from the store and people ask you to share it along... not a so-good feel, right? Not just humans, a seagull who took all the efforts to fly into a Morrisons outlet to pick a wafer packet was spotted enjoying it alone. The moment a few other seagulls approached for the food, it refused and tried protecting one's own meal.

Watch:

Too weird? Looks like it wasn't the initial case of the bird shopping inside marts. Another video shared in the comments section showed a similar incident. The clip captured a seagull casually walking out of a store with a pack of sandwich.

I love that someone helped this seagull steal a sandwich

Cc: dinnerwithjulie pic.twitter.com/05pDeIBJVC — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) September 5, 2022

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the shoplifting video. Take a look at few more reactions, right here:

Ah you could be right i was like is that quavers but looked thin — tors/torz ♿️🧩 (@Torz2012) September 6, 2022

The OG! With wings, no less! — 🏍️🫠Livin' in Houston🫠🏍 (@RiderBabe52) September 5, 2022

