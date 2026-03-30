Watch: Scary VIDEO Shows Parasailing Cable Snapping While Tourist Was Mid-Air In Goa

Goa: A shocking incident has come to light from Goa. A parasailing cable suddenly snapped while a tourist was mid-air. A video of the incident has surfaced and is going viral on social media. The video shows the cable suddenly snapping from the boat, creating panic. Staff can be heard asking the people accompanying the tourist not to panic.
The incident reportedly took place at Baga Beach. Fortunately, the tourist was rescued in time. The incident has raised safety concerns over adventure activities.
Netizens React
The viral video has triggered reactions from netizens on X.
"I have been fortunate to never face any issues, but the increasing number of such incidents have raised a serious concern," one of the users said.”
"This happened to us in Phuket. With 2 of us," another user said.
"The real zindagi-na-mile-dubara stuff," another user said.
The video has garnered more than 86.1K views in just a few hours of posting.