Son Of BJP Councillor Detained In Major Sexual Exploitation Case Involving 30 Minor Girls In South Goa

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Goa: A shocking Prajwal Revanna-like case has come to light in South Goa. Authorities have detained a 20-year-old identified as Soham Sushant Naik. Soham is reportedly the son of a prominent BJP municipal councillor from Curchorem, amid widespread public protests over a disturbing sexual abuse scandal involving around 25 to 30 minor girls, according to Times Now.

Soham was arrested early on Monday outside the Kudchade police station, following widespread outrage.

The probe has revealed a disturbing pattern of abuse spanning three years, during which Naik allegedly engaged in sexual activities with minors, recorded the acts, and used the footage to blackmail victims.

The controversy came to light last week after Naik reportedly flaunted explicit videos during a drinking gathering, sharing them with friends. The news quickly spread, leading to demonstrations on Sunday, where community members demanded the immediate registration of a suo motu FIR, warning of a shutdown if arrests were not made within two days.

The opposition Congress has called for a swift and unbiased probe, with state party chief Amit Patkar urging authorities to act promptly.