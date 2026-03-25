VIDEO: Bengaluru Tourist Assaulted By Shack Staff For Sitting On Sunbeds At Goa’s Calangute Beach; Tourism Minister Reacts

Goa: A shocking incident of assault on a tourist has come to light in Goa, where shack staff attacked individuals for sitting on sunbeds at Calangute Beach. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing uniformed staff assaulting the tourist with what looks like pipes. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday.
The tourist was reportedly from Bengaluru and was injured after the assault.
The dispute started after the tourist, following a swim, reportedly sat on a beach bed, triggering an altercation with staff. The situation escalated when around 15–20 workers allegedly attacked him with iron rods and pipes. Police have arrested shack staff, and a probe has been launched into the matter.
Tourism Minister reacts
Reacting to the incident, Goa’s Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte termed the Calangute Beach incident “serious”.
"Authorities have issued a show-cause notice to the shack involved, demanding an explanation,” he added. “Failing a response, action will be taken against the shack,” he said.