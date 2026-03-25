VIDEO: Bengaluru Tourist Assaulted By Shack Staff For Sitting On Sunbeds At Goa’s Calangute Beach; Tourism Minister Reacts

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Goa: A shocking incident of assault on a tourist has come to light in Goa, where shack staff attacked individuals for sitting on sunbeds at Calangute Beach. A video of the incident has surfaced, showing uniformed staff assaulting the tourist with what looks like pipes. The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday.

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The tourist was reportedly from Bengaluru and was injured after the assault.

The dispute started after the tourist, following a swim, reportedly sat on a beach bed, triggering an altercation with staff. The situation escalated when around 15–20 workers allegedly attacked him with iron rods and pipes. Police have arrested shack staff, and a probe has been launched into the matter.

Tourism Minister reacts

Reacting to the incident, Goa’s Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte termed the Calangute Beach incident “serious”.

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"Authorities have issued a show-cause notice to the shack involved, demanding an explanation,” he added. “Failing a response, action will be taken against the shack,” he said.