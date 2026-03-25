Goa Fortuner Incident: Major Twist Unfolds As Hotel Staffer Takes Blame For Taking SUV To Vagator Beach Where It Got Stuck, Says 'Owner Unaware' |

Goa: A viral incident involving a luxury Toyota Fortuner stuck in the waves at Vagator Beach has taken a dramatic turn, with a hotel staff member admitting he was solely responsible for driving the vehicle onto the shore.

In a video statement, the staffer said he had been asked to clean the SUV but, without the owner’s permission, decided to take it to the beach. He clarified that the owner, a tourist from Gujarat, was neither present at the time nor aware that the vehicle had been driven into a restricted coastal zone.

Isnt it interesting how in India in so many accident cases a poor man suddenly appears to claim he was driving the vehicle. Now in the Goa incident where a Fortuner was driven into the sea a hotel staff member has come forward saying he was behind the wheel when the car got… https://t.co/3uijeR0S5f pic.twitter.com/Ay9O8aUuVF — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) March 25, 2026

“I had taken the car on my own to the beach for a wash. The owner had no idea about this and was not even present there. I made a huge mistake,” the staffer said, apologising and urging people to stop blaming the owner.

The SUV’s owner, identified as Arjun Singh Rawat, had earlier stated that he had handed over the keys to hotel staff for cleaning. The admission by the staffer now supports his claim. However, several netizens claimed that this is a cover-up by the owner to avoid legal action for reckless driving.

The incident had gone viral after visuals showed the Fortuner partially submerged in seawater, with bystanders opening its doors as water gushed inside. Initial attempts to tow the vehicle using a Toyota Hilux failed, following which a JCB machine was used to pull it back to shore. The extent of saltwater exposure likely caused severe damage to the engine and electrical systems, potentially rendering the vehicle a total loss.

Chapris took their Fortuner car on a beach in Goa to 'wash' it



Strong waves took the car in & it was struck on beach, later rescue teams were called to rescue them



What is the solution of these chapris ?pic.twitter.com/xPZtSN22X0 — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) March 24, 2026

Despite the staffer’s confession, legal action is underway. Anjuna Police have seized the vehicle and registered a case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligent conduct and violation of beach driving norms.