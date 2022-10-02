Watch: Sanjay Dutt shares Gandhi Jayanti wishes in ‘Munna Bhai’ style; hilarious video goes viral

Twitter

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt wished all his fans with a funny video. Taking to social media, the Bollywood actor shared the video with the caption, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all!"

The actor shared a video clip from his film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' in which he could be seen indulging in a rough fight with a security guard.

Following the Gandhian ideologies, the video shows Sanjay Dutt offering an another cheek too while being slapped. After a security personnel slaps his left cheek, Munna Bhai can be seen remembering Bapu and offering right cheek as well to the guard (mentioned as 'LIFE').

Later, the film footage shows the actor punching the security guard hard and saying, "Dono Gaal par pad jaaye to kya karne ka hai..ye bapu ne nahi Kaha tha. (Bapu hasn't revealed on what to do when someone hits at both cheeks.)"

Watch:

Happy Gandhi Jayanti to all! pic.twitter.com/hejqMCWcmX — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) October 2, 2022