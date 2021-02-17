Watch: R Ashwin grooves to 'Master' song 'Vaathi Coming' in viral video

On the hub of viral videos, Twitter, a new video gets viral every day. If Twitterati loves a video, they shower all their love and praises on it and in no time, the video goes viral. We haven't even gotten over the #PawriHoRahiHai video yet and another viral video is already buzzing on Twitter.
A recent video of Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin dancing on the field of the Chepauk stadium in Chennai has gone viral.
During the second Test match of India against England that India won, the cricketer was seen grooving to the 'Vaathi Coming' song from the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film 'Master'.
Ashwin was seen performing the shoulder drop which happens to be the hook step of the song while gearing up for fielding.
As soon as the video surfaced on Twitter, it spread rapidly as Ashwin's fans commented on it and retweeted it.
Here's the video:
Cricketer Ashwin is known to be a huge filmbuff and a fan of Tamil films and songs. In fact, he had also shared the video of the song and the precise dance step as an expression of how much he loved the song.
Ever since the video has been uploaded on Twitter, people can't get enough of it. Ashwin's fans are the most impressed by Ashwin's dance and love for Tamil films and songs.
His fans are continuously retweeting the video and praising him. In a live video, Ashwin also said that he listens to the song every morning to feel energetic. He also shared one of his fans' reaction to the dance.
Replying to Ashwin's tweet where he is appreciating his Chennai fans, a fan wrote, "@ashwinravi99 loved ur dance na #Master class Lot more to come #Thalapathy craze in chepauk."
Now, even more and more fans are reacting to the video and sharing it. Most of them are in awe of the cricketer.
Here are some of the reactions. Check them out.
Music director Anirudh Ravichander's 'Vaathi Coming' is a hit song from director Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Master'. The film released on January 13, 2021 and became an instant hit.