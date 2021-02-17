Watch: R Ashwin grooves to 'Master' song 'Vaathi Coming' in viral video

On the hub of viral videos, Twitter, a new video gets viral every day. If Twitterati loves a video, they shower all their love and praises on it and in no time, the video goes viral. We haven't even gotten over the #PawriHoRahiHai video yet and another viral video is already buzzing on Twitter.

A recent video of Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin dancing on the field of the Chepauk stadium in Chennai has gone viral.

During the second Test match of India against England that India won, the cricketer was seen grooving to the 'Vaathi Coming' song from the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil film 'Master'.

Ashwin was seen performing the shoulder drop which happens to be the hook step of the song while gearing up for fielding.

As soon as the video surfaced on Twitter, it spread rapidly as Ashwin's fans commented on it and retweeted it.

Here's the video: