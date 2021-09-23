Watch: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi breaks into bhangra; viral video impresses netizens

Newly-appointed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has a good reason to celebrate. After a prolonged tussle within the Punjab Congress Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation, senior leader Channi was elected as the new leader of the party's legislature party on Sunday. He was sworn in as the CM of the state on Monday..

The new CM revealed his fun side on Thursday when could not stop himself from grooving to bhangra beats at an program at the ceremony of Dr. BR Ambedkar Museum at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University in Kapurthala. A video of the event went viral amusing netizens.

Sharing the video, the official Twitter handle of the Government of Punjab wrote, "Chief Minister @CHARANJITCHANNI enjoying Bhangra with the students of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Kapurthala."

The video went viral in no time as people showered praises on the CM.

One Twitter user wrote, "CM @CHARANJITCHANNI of Punjab is totally a people’s man. Watch him enjoy Bhangra Dance."

Another wrote, "It is not easy to resist tapping feet to dhol beats no matter . This was evident during a function at Kapurthala when CM Pb @CHARANJITCHANNI shakes a leg to dhol beats with the Bhangra team and enthralled the guests."

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.



Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:58 PM IST