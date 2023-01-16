WATCH: Protesters in Jaffna wash their hair with shampoo on streets as Sri Lankan police fire water cannons on them | Twitter @Thusi_Kumar

Sri Lanka: On the day of Thai Pongal on Sunday, Tamilians in Sri Lanka gathered on the streets near Jaffna University to protest against the scheduled visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. To oppose the protest and shoo away the Tamils, the police fired water cannons at the protesters. However, in counter to the police's action, the protesters pulled out some shampoo and started using the sprayed water to wash their hair. Check out some visuals right here:

They also did this.



It seems the Tamils were definitely not going to let Ranil come and go quietly. https://t.co/EiolKlPqvp — Dr. Thusiyan Nandakumar (@Thusi_Kumar) January 15, 2023

According to reports, the Tamil-speaking crowd gathered there were planning to march to Nallur Kovil to oppose the President's visit to the Thai Pongal ceremony being held there. In regard to the police firing water cannons at them and the protestors' counteract, there are no confirmed reports of casualties as a result of the clashes.

Earlier, Sri Lankan protestors had gathered at the presidential palace of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Colombo and one of them was spotted smoking a joint at the entrance. Meanwhile, videos of them taking a dip in the pool, eating in the kitchen, relaxing in lavish rooms, and gymming at the residential palace had also gone viral on social media.

