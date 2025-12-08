Watch: Pigeon Enters Bengaluru–Vadodara IndiGo Flight, Creates Chaos; Video Goes Viral Amid Ongoing Crisis

Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@parekhkarn

Bengaluru: As IndiGo Airlines continues to make headlines, a video from inside one of its planes has surfaced and is now going viral on social media. The footage shows a pigeon flying inside the aircraft just before take-off and causing chaos.

According to an Instagram post, the incident reportedly took place on an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru to Vadodara. Karn Parekh, one of the passengers, recorded the moment as the bird flapped around the aisle while fellow passengers laughed, filmed the scene and tried to guide it toward the exit.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video. One of the users said,"He's got his birding pass of course."

Netizens React |

"His friends will never believe him," another user said.

Netizens React |

A third user said,"Today's bro decided to fly at 900kmph."

Netizens React |

The video has received more than 30,738 likes on Instagram.

IndiGo Crisis Enters Day 7

The IndiGo crisis entered day seven. More than 450 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Monday.

Meanwhile, IndiGo on Monday informed its passengers that refunds for flights cancelled between 3rd December 2025 and 15th December 2025 are already being processed.

IndiGo has so far refunded Rs 827 crore to affected passengers, and the rest is under process for cancellations.