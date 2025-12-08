 Watch: Pigeon Enters Bengaluru–Vadodara IndiGo Flight, Creates Chaos; Video Goes Viral Amid Ongoing Crisis
According to an Instagram post, the incident reportedly took place on an IndiGo flight scheduled to depart from Bengaluru to Vadodara. Karn Parekh, one of the passengers, recorded the moment as the bird flapped around the aisle while fellow passengers laughed, filmed the scene and tried to guide it toward the exit.

Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Viral video screengrab | Instagram/@parekhkarn

Bengaluru: As IndiGo Airlines continues to make headlines, a video from inside one of its planes has surfaced and is now going viral on social media. The footage shows a pigeon flying inside the aircraft just before take-off and causing chaos.

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the viral video. One of the users said,"He's got his birding pass of course."

"His friends will never believe him," another user said.

A third user said,"Today's bro decided to fly at 900kmph."

The video has received more than 30,738 likes on Instagram.

IndiGo Crisis Enters Day 7

The IndiGo crisis entered day seven. More than 450 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Monday.

