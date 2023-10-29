WATCH: Photographer Helps Baby Koala Climb A Tree To Meet Its Mother; Adorable Video Goes Viral

A heartwarming video showing a wildlife photographer helping a baby Koala climb a tree has gone viral on social media. It shows the man holding back from his camera and turning into an animal lover for a second. He looks at the little one trying to climb up and meet its mother and assists it in reaching the parent sooner. The adorable scene was recorded by another and shared online. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clip opens with the photographer walking towards the animal and carefully picking it with one of his hands (with the camera in the other). The baby Koala makes its peculiar sound as the human touches and holds it. The man is then seen lifting it towards the mother who hangs onto the tree bark. As soon as the parent notices the child, it hugs the baby in its arms. The duo is seen in a comforting pose as they adorably hold each other. Meanwhile, the man pulls up his camera and focuses on the beautiful moment trying to capture it.

Seconds into the video, the Koala is seen extending its hand towards the photographer. The man greets the animal in a way similar to a gentle handshake. He also makes gestures like a bye-bye hand wave to conclude the recording.

Now, the video is doing the rounds on the internet with many people sharing it across various social media platforms. It has attracted thousands of views on X after being posted online, earlier this October. Replying to it, X users were seen commenting 'heart' emojis.