 Watch: People steal beer bottles after truck overturns in Andhra Pradesh
The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: It was a happy day for commuters in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district after a truck carrying cartons of beer bottles overturned in the middle of the road on Monday evening. People were seen carrying these cartons/bottles home happily. Chaos prevailed on the roads as the crowd went crazy over of the idea of having free beers in this hot weather. Nobody bothered to help the truck driver and the cleaner, who escaped the accident with minor injuries. Around 200 cases of beer bottles lay on the ground, reports suggested.

The incident occurred on the national highway between Anakapalli and Bayyavaram.

A footage of the incident has gone viral on social media:

Similar incidents of people stealing liquor bottles after road accidents involving alcohol-carrying trucks have been reported in the state in the past.

article-image

