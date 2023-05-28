Oops! Woman's tweet goes viral after brother's 'Beer' mishap in family group chat; netizens ask 'Is he alive?'

Every day, we come across such hilarious videos on social media. From crazy food videos to memes, social media has made it commonplace for uproarious and unexpected incidents to gain viral attention.

This time around, it was a tweet that went viral, where a woman took to Twitter to recount a funny conversation after her brother accidentally shared a picture of a beer can in their family group.

The now-viral tweet shows screenshots from WhatsApp family group chats, posted by Twitter user Saniya Dhawan with a caption that read, "No way my brother sent this to the family group."

The now-viral WhatsApp chat shows Dhawan's brother, a Mumbai Indian fan, posted a picture of a beer can with the caption, "Mumbai for the win... lessgooo." After two minutes, Dhawan's father asks "kyaa?" (What?) and a minute after that Dhawan's mother asks "Tum beer peete ho?" (Do you drink beer?)"

No way my brother sent this on the family group 😭 pic.twitter.com/FKnrcYiu3K — Saniya Dhawan (@SaniyaDhawan1) May 26, 2023

When Dhawan asks her brother why he is not deleting the beer picture from the group, he said that he deleted it for himself instead of deleting it for everyone. The hilarious WhatsApp chat has gone viral on the internet.

Since being posted, the post has amassed over 1.1 million views on Twitter with an array of funny comments. A user wrote, "M sure he will cook up a story."

Another user asked, "Is he alive?"

"He is rightly eligible for creating a “How to do self-damage” course over Udemy," the third user quipped.

"He can say he is promoting and supporting Mumbai Indians. The can belongs to his friend. Mumbai Indians for life," the fourth user suggested a way out.

"Why does WhatsApp have those two options anyway? Delete for me is a scam we've all got caught in some time," the fifth user asked.