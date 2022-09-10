Watch: People find 'scary skull' posing with note while renovating house

e-Paper Get App
Wouldn't you be scared to screaming loud if you spot something like this...? Here's what was written in the spooky letter.

article-image
People find 'scary skull' posing with note while renovating house | Instagram

Renovating your residence? While we clean and clear the dust around, get involved in the maintenance process of our homes, we often find some lost belongings and archives. At times, cockroaches and rats from the store house do pop-up to scare us.

In a spooky encounter during renovating their stay, people found a skull posing from behind the wall. Wait, what? Yes! Can't imagine what the concerned ones had to go through on spotting the skeleton in dim light settings. Also, the bony creature had a note in its pocket.

Uff, already scared to bite nails off? We haven't yet revealed what was inside the letter... When the wall's covering was taken off, we could see the skeleton being captured on camera. Slowly, a person made courage to pick the letter and read what it had. The words dated to 2013, read, "Boo! Did I scare you?"

If you're ready to get chills and goosebumps; watch the video below:

