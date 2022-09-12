Watch: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan jokingly tries to raise on-field umpire's finger during SL vs PAK Asia Cup match

In another match towards winning the Asia Cup 2022, Sri Lanka won defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in Dubai on Sunday.

If you had all the eyes on the television set last evening, you would have spotted Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf flawlessly taking wickets. However, when he struck Rajapaksa on his pads in the penultimate delivery of his second over, the umpire didn't raise his finger to notify the game update. Pakistan players, thus, took to opt for Decision Review System or DRS. The decision stood due to umpire's initial say.

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan was seen playfully engaging in a conversation with the on-field umpire. He jokingly tried to raise the umpire's finger as the two shared a laugh. The incident went viral on social media in no time.

Watch: