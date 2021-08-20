Watch: Pak PM shares embarrassing video; netizens suggest 'zaati TikTok account bana lo'

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, shared a video of a police officer saving a person from a train accident. However, the video went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, as a heavily crowded train passes through a station, a man falls between the train and the platform. Upon looking at this scene, the police officer present at the station rushes towards the man and saves him by pulling him onto the platform.

The prime minister of Pakistan shared this video in order to appreciate the police officer for this brave act.

Sharing the video, Khan wrote, "This is where duty becomes sacred. Admiration for the commitment of the young policeman to serve the people."

While people applauded the policeman for doing his duty, the attention quickly shifted towards the number of passengers on the train. It seems to be heavily crowded with hundreds of people travelling on the rooftop which can be lethal. Also, what amused netizens was the song in the background.

Watch the video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

People were amused at how a Prime Minister can share such a video while not noticing that people in his country are travelling on rooftops of trains. Many found the video to be hilarious even.

Here's how people are reacting to the video. Have a look.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 04:38 PM IST