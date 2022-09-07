Watch: Oops! Bridge collapses during ribbon cutting ceremony in Central Africa's DR Congo

A newly-constructed bridge was seen falling apart when dignitaries successfully cut the ribbon open. While the officials tried to pleasantly celebrate the opening of the built structure, it soon collapsed before people could take their initial steps on it.
Over the viral video showing the above narrated incident, Khaama Press reported that it took place in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country in Central Africa, when DRC officials gathered to formally inaugurate the footbridge.
Watch:
As the video of bridge falling down surfaced on social media, people fell into gags of laughter over the incident. With due respect to the scenario, it was noted that netizens couldn't stop sharing funny GIFs and memes to the tweeted video. Meanwhile, a few questioned the authenticity of the viral clip.
Here's a look into some reactions:
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)