WATCH: Celebrations turn ugly as guests throw punches, get into massive fight after NYC’s Miss Sri Lanka contest

The video of the incident showing chaos after New York City's first Miss Sri Lanka held at the Vanderbilt in South Beach has gone viral on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
WATCH: Celebrations turn ugly as guests throw punches, get into massive fight after NYC’s Miss Sri Lanka contest | Twitter
After a glamourous stage performance at the beauty pageant held in New York City, an ugly brawl emerged during the after-party celebrations. In a now-viral video, we can see a crowd comprising well-dressed individuals involved in pulling each other onto the floor during a fight.

According to the South China Morning Post, the reason that triggered the fight and caused damage to property is unclear. It claimed that the incident led to arrests of people in connection with it.

Meanwhile, one of the pageant organizers, Sujani Fernando, told The Post that none of the contestants were involved and all 14 were inside the building as the scuffle went down outside the venue. However, since originally posted on TikTok, the video attracted comments from netizens and read, "This is the typical behavior of village Sri Lankans. Every event ends up in a brawl."

