WATCH: NYC-based photographer captures stunning moment of the One World Trade Centre witnessing a lightning | Twitter: Max Guliani

On Saturday, New York witnessed severe thunderstorms and flashes of lightning. The US city's One World Trade Centre was caught on camera while the tallest building saw a bolt of lightning. The stunning video from the moment surfaced online and it has gone viral on Twitter.

Max Guliani, a photographer and an NYC native tweeted the video from his Twitter account on April 2. Since the date of posting, the footage has attracted more than five million views on the micro-blogging site.

Tonight’s lightning storm over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/qDrSDRWK2X — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023

In another tweet, Max shared pictures from the sighting. The photos were captioned to read, "Lightning illuminating the skies over One World Trade."

Lightning illuminating the skies over One World Trade #NYC pic.twitter.com/aZuYvg3WT6 — Max Guliani (@maximusupinNYc) April 2, 2023

Netizens were impressed with the visuals and they expressed their excitement in the reply section. "Absolutely gorgeous," said a Twitter user, while another termed it "incredible." The reactions to the video also included quirky takes on it. People were seen sharing scenes from fictional Hollywood drama to compare the intensity of the stunning lightning.

