WATCH: Nepal Army Rescues Man Trapped On Rooftop Amid Flash Flood

Nepal Army Rescues Man Trapped On Rooftop Amid Flash Flood |

A dramatic rescue carried out by the Nepal Army during devastating flash floods in Nepal has drawn widespread attention on social media after footage showed a young man being evacuated from the rooftop of his flooded home.

Nepal Army rescues man trapped on rooftop

The video, released by the Nepal Army on X, shows the man stranded on the roof of a building as fast-moving floodwater surrounds the structure. Debris can be seen floating through the flooded area while the young man waves his T-shirt as a signal to an approaching military helicopter.

As the helicopter moves into position, a member of the rescue team reaches toward the stranded man and helps carry out the evacuation. The footage highlights the difficult conditions faced by rescuers attempting to reach people cut off by the sudden flooding.

The Nepal Army posted the video with the message, “#NepaliArmy in the rescue of flood-affected people....Requesting to adopt high vigilance and stay safe as well !!!! Where there is crisis, there is #NepaliArmy.”

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The footage quickly attracted attention online as rescue teams continued their efforts across flood-hit parts of the country.

Flash floods leave Nepal facing major rescue operation

The rescue took place amid severe flash flooding in central Nepal, where the sudden rise in water caused deaths, widespread disruption and fears for hundreds of people who remained unaccounted for.

The Rasuwa region has been particularly badly affected. According to information cited by the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 people — including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens — were reported missing following the floods. At least 105 Indians were among those reported missing.

The scale of the emergency has prompted authorities to maintain heightened vigilance while search-and-rescue operations continue.

Read Also Nepal Flash Floods: Indian Embassy Issues Emergency Helpline For Affected Nationals

Bhote Koshi river swells suddenly

One of the major triggers for the disaster was the rapid rise of the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 a.m. local time. The flooding affected settlements as well as hydropower infrastructure in the region near Nepal's border with Tibet.

The powerful flow also caused serious disruption around the area, damaging roads and affecting communications and electricity supplies. The impact extended toward China's Gyirong area, where flash flooding disrupted transport and other essential infrastructure.

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Helicopters used to reach stranded residents

With roads and bridges in several areas affected by floodwaters, helicopters have become a crucial part of the emergency response. The Nepal Army has deployed aircraft and rescue personnel to reach people stranded on rooftops, isolated settlements and other locations that are difficult to access by land.

The viral rooftop rescue video offers a glimpse into the challenges involved in these operations, where helicopters and rescue crews must work in unstable weather and rapidly changing flood conditions.

Search teams remain engaged in efforts to locate missing people, while authorities continue to urge residents in vulnerable areas to remain alert and follow safety instructions.

The continuing rescue operation underscores the scale of the Nepal flash floods and the critical role of the Nepal Army and other emergency responders in reaching communities isolated by the disaster.