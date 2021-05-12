WATCH: Mysore Police interrogates man for stepping out during lockdown, gets 'Cobra' as proof

During the lockdown, only those providing essential services are allowed to come out on the streets that contain a high risk of coronavirus. However, some cases can demand a not-so-essential yet essential service.

In one such incident, near Hardinge circle in Mysore, Karnataka, when the police stopped a biker asking him what essential service led him out on the street, they were in in for a shock.

In a tweet shared by journalist Deepa Balakrishnan, one can see a biker being questioned by the police. The man informs that he was rescuing snake from the Jockey quarters residential area.

This led the police to ask for proof responding to which the man reveal a cobra packed in a plastic box from his backpack. With the box carrying a snake, the manpatiently answered all the questions asked by the cops.

Balakrishnan wrote in her tweet, "#Lockdown story Police stop a biker near Hardinge circle close to #Mysore palace, asked what "essential service" was he doing; biker says: rescuing snake from Jockey quarters residential area; police ask proof.. Opens backpack, shows box with cobra (notice: all cops stand away)"