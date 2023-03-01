WATCH: Mumbaikars push Jaguar XJ near Phoenix Marketcity after the luxury car gets stuck on speed breaker | Instagram: Sid Sharma

A Jaguar XJ model car was recently stuck on a speed breaker in Mumbai and it was brought back to functioning with the help of locals who pushed the vehicle off the road bump. The incident took place outside the Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla.

Mumbaikars were seen rushing to the rescue of the driver after his failed attempts to drive the car ahead. The scenario was caught on camera and shared as an Instagram reel that has gone viral and highlighted the poor condition of roads in the country.

"When will Indian roads be capable to let luxury roads on them," Instagrammer Sid Sharma asks slamming the condition of roads. However, in the footage, he appreciates the gesture of Mumbaikars and says "Perks of living in Mumbai - People just help you in any situation. Love you Mumbaikars."

WATCH:

"Why dont we have proper roads in Financial Capital," the video was captioned on Instagram and shared there a few days ago. Since being uploaded online, the reel has attracted thousands of views, and the comments section made netizens take a dig into the incident and the condition of the roads. "We build vehicle breakers not speed breakers," wrote an Instagram user.