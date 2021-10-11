Watch: MS Dhoni gifts autographed ball to young girl who was crying tears of joy after CSK beat DC

CSK captain has yet again proven that there's nothing that can stop him as he smashed an unbeaten 18 off just six balls, which lead CSK to a remarkable victory. Chennai Super Kings beat DC by four wickets to clinch a spot in the IPL final for the second year in a row. Dhoni did what he does best: he ended the game.

But the joy ride for CSK fans does not end here. Fans were treated to a remarkable knock from MS Dhoni against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 on Sunday, as the former India captain turned back the clock. MS Dhoni even gave the signed match ball to a young girl in the audience who couldn't stop crying as she watched her idol, CSK captain finish the match for his team; in style.

The video of a young girl shedding tears of joy has gone viral, which has made fans admire the CSK captain even more. The video shows the young girl bitterly crying as after receiving a signed ball from the captain himself.

To this, fans wrote, "For some, it’s not just a game, it’s an emotion that even gets Dhoni and CSK going in difficult times and just accomplish impossible tasks. Blessed to have such an incredible fanbase!"

Have a look at a few such heart-warming reactions:

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 01:46 PM IST